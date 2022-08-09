Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

