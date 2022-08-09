ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Sells $2,322,770.66 in Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 46,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,770.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,373.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CCXI opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 62,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 574,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 174,029 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

