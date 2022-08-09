Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 698.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after purchasing an additional 343,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,950 shares of company stock worth $197,991 over the last ninety days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.85. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $93.41 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.