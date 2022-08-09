Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 848 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $4,392,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

