Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,630 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

