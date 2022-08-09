Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 25.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 58.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sonos by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 26.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 133,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 27,608 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

SONO stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $42.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

