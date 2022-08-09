Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 230 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GL stock opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

