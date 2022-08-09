Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,455 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 19.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of PENN stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

Penn National Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

