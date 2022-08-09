Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.48 on Monday. Compugen has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

