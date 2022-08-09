CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

