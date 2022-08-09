Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.4 %
NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.