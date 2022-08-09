Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.4 %

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several analysts recently commented on CYCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.