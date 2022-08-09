Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 332.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,019 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

PLAY stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

