DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $134.47.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

