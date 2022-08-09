DHT (DHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DHT Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
