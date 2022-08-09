Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,255 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,203,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 49,099 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of APPS stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Digital Turbine Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.