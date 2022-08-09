Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 218.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Price Performance

NYSE:DDS opened at $258.59 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.03 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dillard’s news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

