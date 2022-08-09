Dominic Doré Purchases 11,650 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dominic Doré bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.57 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$302,975.21.

TSE CAS opened at C$9.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.61. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$904.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.31.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

