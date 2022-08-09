Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $42.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Doximity from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated an initiates rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.47.

Doximity Stock Up 8.8 %

DOCS opened at $40.61 on Monday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Get Rating

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

