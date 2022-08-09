e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 164,281 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $5,877,974.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,061 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,502.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07.

On Friday, July 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22.

On Friday, June 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,172,578.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

