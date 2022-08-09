e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $355,600.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ELF opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

