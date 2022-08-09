Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Director Acquires $87,700.00 in Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,085.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ecovyst Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ecovyst by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecovyst by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ecovyst by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

