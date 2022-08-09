Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,364 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Trimble by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

