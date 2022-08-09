Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101,909 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

