Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 725.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 11,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

