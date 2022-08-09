Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,912 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $207,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 513,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,236,000 after purchasing an additional 227,237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.88 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.07.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.