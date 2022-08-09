Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.
Evoke Pharma Price Performance
Shares of EVOK opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.55. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
