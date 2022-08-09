ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $173.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.98. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

