First Foundation Advisors Has $10.83 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average of $137.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

