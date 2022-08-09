Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.63 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,634,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

