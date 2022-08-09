Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

FLO opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

