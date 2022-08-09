Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Futu by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Futu by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUTU shares. CLSA cut Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.38.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $209.51 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

