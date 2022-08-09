G Marc Baumann Sells 2,000 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

G Marc Baumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $802.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $37.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 17.8% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,731,000 after buying an additional 113,070 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

