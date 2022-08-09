Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,204,000 after purchasing an additional 787,973 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $1,190,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Genpact by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 12,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

