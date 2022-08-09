Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $42.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 73,115 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

