Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stake Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $1,866,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Down 1.2 %

GKOS opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.