Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,366 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,073,000 after purchasing an additional 71,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,388 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 630,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,100,000 after buying an additional 90,477 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

Insider Activity

Globe Life Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

