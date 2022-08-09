Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 877,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83,230 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 63,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,098,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 138,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLDD. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $660.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

