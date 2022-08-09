Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Set at C$10.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$10.00 price objective on Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.68.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$5.78 on Monday. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$3.39 and a 52-week high of C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$110.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$559,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 902,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,727,885.84. In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$439,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 411,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,014,266.19. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$559,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 902,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,727,885.84. Insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,819 over the last quarter.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

