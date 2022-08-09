IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NWN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

