IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 91,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. abrdn plc grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,068 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

