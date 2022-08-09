IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,623 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

