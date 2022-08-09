IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $388,000 Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Asana were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,491,000 after buying an additional 348,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after acquiring an additional 335,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,878 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $97,555,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

