IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $130,000 in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Price Performance

NYSE LU opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.32.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LU shares. CLSA cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

