IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $191,000 in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 26.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 6.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 155,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.48. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $17.91.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

