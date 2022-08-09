IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $433,000 in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Bank of America lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

