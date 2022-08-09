IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $172,000 Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15,128.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,371,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,502,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,393,000 after buying an additional 1,311,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,420 shares during the period.

Separately, HSBC dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

