IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $200,000 Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in KE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,856,000 after purchasing an additional 755,277 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,220 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,901,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,536 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in KE by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,071,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,823 shares during the period. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth $220,614,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEKE opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

