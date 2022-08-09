IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $212,000 Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Bilibili by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 481,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 389.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

