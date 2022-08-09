IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $357,000 Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Uniti Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Uniti Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Uniti Group Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.