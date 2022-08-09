IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $411,000 Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWT. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,490 shares of company stock worth $138,595. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

